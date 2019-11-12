Just In
Ileana D'Cruz, Huma Qureshi, And Yami Gautam Give Us Cues On How To Up Our Pants Style
Ileana D'Cruz, Yami Gautam, And Huma Qureshi recently gave us fashion goals. They all taught us how to up our pants look and add some quirky element. Ileana, Huma, and Yami's styling game was strong too. So, let's decode their outfits and looks, which impressed us.
Ileana D' Cruz
Ileana D' Cruz wore an outfit that was about pattern play. She sported a simple pair of denim trousers and teamed it with a flowy shirt that was partly accentuated by stripes and partly by intricate animal prints. She also casually draped a navy blue-hued jacket that was marked by yellow flowers. Ileana paired her attire with simple pencil heels and upped her look with chic danglers. The makeup was highlighted by slightly winged kohl and pink lip shade. The neat ponytail rounded out her avatar.
Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi looked stunning in a pantsuit and she gave us a jewellery lesson too. So, the actress wore a grey pantsuit that was structured and consisted of a jacket and pants. Huma paired her attire with matching grey pumps. She accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece that featured layers of pearl and red stones. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and light kohl. The hairdo completed her look.
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam's outfit was absolutely retro and a mix of patterns. She wore a pair of deep yellow pants that were enhanced by blue floral accents and paired it with an overlapping patterned blouse. It looked like a comfy and stylish party wear and Yami notched up her look with a dazzling choker. The makeup was dewy and spruced up by deep red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and kohl. The side-swept tresses wrapped up her look.
So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.