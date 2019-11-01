Happy Birthday Ileana D’Cruz: Five Times The Actress Wooed Us With Her Sizzling Photoshoots Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 1st November 1986, Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz has been raising the temperature with her sizzling photoshoots. Lately, she has been posting a lot of impressive pictures on her Instagram handle. Of late, we have also observed the Pagalpanti actress sporting more western outfits than ethnics for her fashion photoshoots and most of her looks are really drop-dead gorgeous. As Ileana turns a year older today, let us take a close look at some of her stunning outfits.

Ileana D’Cruz In A Dark Green Cargo Dress Ileana D'Cruz donned a half-sleeved notch-lapel mid-length dark green cargo dress by Notebook label. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, her dress was accentuated by two side flap pockets and a zipper detail. Her A-line dress was cinched with a complementing statement fabric belt, which added structure to her attire. She completed her look with pointed black heels by Christian Louboutin. The Rustom actress accessorised her look with a pair of quirky earrings from Minerali store. She further upped her look with multiple rings. Ileana partly-tied her mid-parted wavy highlighted tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Ileana D’Cruz In A White Knotted Dress Ileana D'Cruz looked beautiful in a cut-sleeved plunging neckline A-line white ensemble. The bodice of her dress was splashed in golden and blue colour. Her dress also featured a matching knotted belt, which added structure to her attire and gave a wrap detailing. The Main Tera Hero actress accessorised her look with silver-toned bangles and blue kadas. She upped her look with brown-hued nail lacquer. Ileana left her mid-parted blonde highlighted layered tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, nude hued eye shadow, and nude lip shade elevated her look. Ileana D’Cruz In A White Bralette And Printed Skirt Ileana D'Cruz sizzled in a plain white bralette and low waist brown-hued long skirt. Her skirt was intricately embroidered with white and brown patterns. The thigh-high front slit added stylish quotient to her look. The Barfi actress accessorised her look with multiple rings and gold-toned wrist watch. She left her beautiful layered tresses loose and posed stunningly for the cameras. Ileana slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones while thick brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, and nude lip shade rounded out her look. Ileana D’Cruz In A White Crop Top And Blue Printed Trousers Ileana D'Cruz set the mercury soaring as she posed in a three-fourth-sleeved high-neck collar white crop top, which was accentuated by black prints. She looked sassy as she paired her top with a low-waist ankle-length navy blue trousers, which featured white floral patterns. The most interesting part about her attire were her heels. The Baadshaho actress opted for a white strappy red and white checkered high heels. Ileana left her mid-parted layered tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and light lip shade went well with her look. Ileana D’Cruz In Peach Co-ords Ileana D'Cruz looked stunning in a peach-coloured co-ord set. Her co-ord set consisted of a half-sleeved backless crop top and knee-length bodycon bottoms. Her ensemble was accentuated by sharp block patterns, which added a 3D effect to her attire. The Raid actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and bracelet. She left her mid-parted messy tresses loose. Soft contouring marked by smokey eyes and nude lip shade upped her look.

Ileana D'Cruz stunned us with all of her fashion photoshoots. What do you think about her outfits and looks? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Ileana D'Cruz!

Pic Credits: Ileana D'Cruz