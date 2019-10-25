Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D’Cruz, And Urvashi Rautela Gave Us Dress Goals With Their Chic Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, the trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film Pagalpanti was unveiled at a launch event, where the entire cast of the film arrived in their best outfits. The leading ladies of the film, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D'Cruz, and Kriti Kharbanda took away all the limelight with their stunning dresses.

While Kriti Kharbanda made an appearance in a ravishing orange tube dress, Urvashi Rautela and Ileana D'Cruz looked sophisticated in neon blazer dress and black co-ords respectively. So, let us take a close look at their stylish outfits and decode it.

Kriti Kharbanda In An Orange Tube Dress

So, for the trailer launch, Kriti Kharbanda opted for a strapless sweetheart neckline orange tube mini dress, which was accentuated by intricate embroidered thin lines. The statement belt made from the same fabric added structure to her attire. Kriti completed her look with a pair of matching stilettos. She upped her look with silver-toned rings and hoops. The actress left her mid-parted long wavy blonde tresses loose. She sharply contoured her cheekbones and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Ileana D'Cruz In Black Co-ords And Blazer

Ileana D'cruz graced the trailer launch in an all-black co-ord set with blazer by Zara and looked sophisticated. Her co-ord set consisted of a tube crop top and below knee-length high-rise matching skirt, which was accentuated by thigh-high side slit. Styled by Chandini Whabi, she topped off her ensemble with a three-fourth-sleeved notch lapel open front black blazer. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels by Stuart Weitzman. She accessorised her look with silver-toned bracelets and rings, which came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Ileana left her mid-parted longstreaked wavy tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, and lip shade rounded out her look.

Urvashi Rautela In A Neon Blazer Dress

Urvashi Rautela looked a class apart in a full-sleeved notch lapel double breasted four-buttoned short neon blazer dress by Narendra Kumar's collections. Her blazer featured two side pockets. The golden buckle black belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels. She accessorised her look with golden-toned hoops and rings. Urvashi upped her look with maroon-hued nail lacquer. Urvashi left her side-parted streaked highlighted curly tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look.

The divas definitely stunned us with their outfits and gave us fancy wear goals.

What do you think about their outfits? Whose outfit did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.