B-Town Actresses Grace The asiaSpa Awards Event But Whose Attire Was The Best Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

While some divas attended Diwali party, the other graced the asiaSpa Awards event in their western outfits. At the latter event, we witnessed a lot of gown fashion and so, here's a look at the outfits and let's find out who looked the most awesome.

Dia Mirza Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, Dia Mirza flaunted a lime green Shantanu & Nikhil gown at the event. Her attire was flowy with billowing sleeves but statement silver belt, which added structure to her attire. The gown was lit up by sheer accents and Dia looked pretty in it. The Kaafir actress kept her look minimal with delicate earrings from H. Ajoomal Fine Jewellery. The makeup was dewy and marked by pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses completed her look. Sunny Leone Sunny Leone also looked impressive in her wine-red gown that featured a cross-bodied corset bodice and flared sheer hem. She looked absolutely amazing and accessorised her look with dazzling pair of earrings. The makeup was highlighted by complementing marsala lip shade. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. This attire of Sunny's was not quite everybody's cup of tea but the actress pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. Sayani Gupta Sayani Gupta looked chic in her attire, which was from Abhishek studio. Her attire was bold and she gave us a break from the gown that other divas donned. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, her ensemble consisted of a halter black bodice that was risqué and Four More Shots Please! actress paired it with a floral-patterned structured skirt with a slit. She paired her attire with black sandals and accessorised her look with studs. The makeup was nude-toned and the neat bun rounded out her avatar. Kiara Advani Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Kiara Advani's gown for the night was voluminous and by Antonio Riva. Her metallic gown was flared and strapless with a bow at the back. It seemed like a light pink-hued gown and she paired it with black hand gloves, which contrasted her attire. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and glossy pink lip shade. The partly-tied tresses completed her look. Liked her attire or not? Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela wore a multi-hued gown with metallic accents and it was a bodycon number that featured tailored sleeves and side slit. She paired her attire with silver pencil heels and the makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. However, it was her tousled curly tresses that made difference to her look. Aditi Rao Hydari Aditi Rao Hydari was styled by Sanam Ratansi for the occasion and she wore a Reem Acra gown. Her attire was dipped in black hue and enhanced by white floral appliques. The bodice of her attire featured sheer accents and Aditi accessorised her look with studs. The makeup was marked by matte pink lip shade and eye shadow. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

We liked Dia Mirza's attire the most as the colour was very refreshing. But whose attire did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.