From Rakul Preet Singh To Shraddha Kapoor, The Traditional Outfits That Divas Wore Recently Devika Tripathi

From Rakul Preet Singh to Shraddha Kapoor, the divas surprised us with their traditional outfits recently. However, there were some ensembles that we loved but some failed to wow us. So, let's find out what these dazzling divas wore.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh wore an outfit by Mahima Mahajan for the Change Within initiative by PM Modi. The actress wore a simple ivory anarkali that was subtly-embroidered. It was a perfect ensemble for festive occasions and seemed so comfy and fuss-free. Rakul Preet paired her ensemble with sandals from Oceedee. She spruced up her look with ethnic jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by magenta pink lip shade and the wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Rakul Preet Singh looked amazing.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hedge donned a gharara set for the Housefull 4 promotions but her Monika Nidhii attire was underwhelming. It was a very dated number that was dipped in a light green hue and consisted of an embellished blouse and flared bottoms with light mirror-work. However, her jewellery game was strong with a statement cocktail ring and complementing earrings by Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade and the side-parted tresses completed her look.

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda also made a traditional splash for the recent rounds of Housefull 4 promotions but like Pooja Hegde, her outfit failed to impress us. She wore a multi-hued number by Aisha Rao. Her lehenga featured appliqué and was embellished, and she draped a complementing tulle dupatta with her lehenga. The makeup was marked by bright pink lip shade and she made a middle-parted bun. She completed her look with earrings from Razwada Jewels - the only element we liked about her look.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan looked gorgeous in her soft orange lehenga that was by Smitasha. Her lehenga featured a structured bodice and a lightly-embellished skirt with silver layered border. She teamed it with a matching light dupatta and gave us an outfit goal for the wedding season. Her pearl choker, beautiful maangtikka, and stunning ring from Kohar by Kanika notched up her look. The golden eye shadow and matte pink lip shade with sleek tresses also accentuated her ethnic avatar.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor's outfit seemed a little dull but her makeup and styling game were strong. She wore a Rebecca Dewan separates that was embellished with floral details. She teamed it with a complementing dupatta. However, we thought her understated choker by Rajesh Tulsiani Fine Jewellery upped her look. Also, her makeup highlighted by matte brown lip shade, subtle kohl, contoured cheekbones, and layered middle-parted tresses went well with her look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor for a sharara set by Tarun Tahiliani for the Expo 2020. The outfit was elaborate and gorgeous with meticulous work and stunning embellishment but the attire didn't suit Shraddha. We liked her chaandbaalis by Gehna Jewellers. The makeup was fine with contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and a tiny silver bindi. However, the ponytail brought her look notches down.

Well, apart from Rakul Preet Singh and Hina Khan, we found major misses in the looks and outfits of most of the divas. However, whose attire and traditional avatar you liked the most? Let us know that in the comment section.