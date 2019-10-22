Just In
- 4 min ago We Don't Know Whether Jennifer Aniston Woke Up Like This But We Love Her Sunday-perfect Dress
-
- 1 hr ago The Best Way To Do Your Eyebrows
- 1 hr ago 5 Reasons That Tell Us Why Having Sex With Your Ex Is Not The Best Thing To Do
- 1 hr ago Kuhoo Garg And Dhruv Rawat Won The Mixed Doubles Title In Egypt International 2019
Don't Miss
- News IMD downgrades weather warning in Kerala, red alert to remain in coastal Karnataka
- Sports India Vs South Africa: Virat Kohli to Umesh Yadav, India players hail teamwork after resounding series win
- Movies Srinidhi Shetty Worked On Her Birthday! Was Seen On The Sets Of KGF Chapter 2
- Technology Exclusive: itel To Launch 22 Devices In 2020 India, Smart TV Also In Offing
- Automobiles Honda City BS-VI Petrol Engine Specs Leaked: India Launch Expected Next Year
- Finance IRCTC Shares Continue Rising To New Highs A Week After Listing; Surges 11%
- Travel Everything Is Better Together: The Benefits Of Group Travel
- Education Explore IBPS RRB Clerk Main Exam Analysis 2019
From Rakul Preet Singh To Shraddha Kapoor, The Traditional Outfits That Divas Wore Recently
From Rakul Preet Singh to Shraddha Kapoor, the divas surprised us with their traditional outfits recently. However, there were some ensembles that we loved but some failed to wow us. So, let's find out what these dazzling divas wore.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh wore an outfit by Mahima Mahajan for the Change Within initiative by PM Modi. The actress wore a simple ivory anarkali that was subtly-embroidered. It was a perfect ensemble for festive occasions and seemed so comfy and fuss-free. Rakul Preet paired her ensemble with sandals from Oceedee. She spruced up her look with ethnic jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by magenta pink lip shade and the wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Rakul Preet Singh looked amazing.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hedge donned a gharara set for the Housefull 4 promotions but her Monika Nidhii attire was underwhelming. It was a very dated number that was dipped in a light green hue and consisted of an embellished blouse and flared bottoms with light mirror-work. However, her jewellery game was strong with a statement cocktail ring and complementing earrings by Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade and the side-parted tresses completed her look.
Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda also made a traditional splash for the recent rounds of Housefull 4 promotions but like Pooja Hegde, her outfit failed to impress us. She wore a multi-hued number by Aisha Rao. Her lehenga featured appliqué and was embellished, and she draped a complementing tulle dupatta with her lehenga. The makeup was marked by bright pink lip shade and she made a middle-parted bun. She completed her look with earrings from Razwada Jewels - the only element we liked about her look.
Hina Khan
Hina Khan looked gorgeous in her soft orange lehenga that was by Smitasha. Her lehenga featured a structured bodice and a lightly-embellished skirt with silver layered border. She teamed it with a matching light dupatta and gave us an outfit goal for the wedding season. Her pearl choker, beautiful maangtikka, and stunning ring from Kohar by Kanika notched up her look. The golden eye shadow and matte pink lip shade with sleek tresses also accentuated her ethnic avatar.
Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor's outfit seemed a little dull but her makeup and styling game were strong. She wore a Rebecca Dewan separates that was embellished with floral details. She teamed it with a complementing dupatta. However, we thought her understated choker by Rajesh Tulsiani Fine Jewellery upped her look. Also, her makeup highlighted by matte brown lip shade, subtle kohl, contoured cheekbones, and layered middle-parted tresses went well with her look.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor for a sharara set by Tarun Tahiliani for the Expo 2020. The outfit was elaborate and gorgeous with meticulous work and stunning embellishment but the attire didn't suit Shraddha. We liked her chaandbaalis by Gehna Jewellers. The makeup was fine with contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and a tiny silver bindi. However, the ponytail brought her look notches down.
Well, apart from Rakul Preet Singh and Hina Khan, we found major misses in the looks and outfits of most of the divas. However, whose attire and traditional avatar you liked the most? Let us know that in the comment section.