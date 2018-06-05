Subscribe to Boldsky
An Eco-Friendly Fashion Look That You Would Want To Copy From Ileana D'Cruz

By Devika
Ileana DCruz Fashion

The very cute Ileana D'Cruz just gave us some vacay vibes in her super-cool dress that we want to copy and wear right away. The diva seems to be chilling in Fiji and, well, she is making us go green with envy.

Looks like she is getting all the much-needed fresh air, as she is posed to perfection on a languid and peaceful beach. Yes, we are already dreaming and our minds are absolutely wandering after this pic.

Ileana DCruz Fashion

PC: sanamratansi

She is a vision to behold on this World Environment Day and we, for sure, admire her for promoting sustainable fashion through her social media. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Ileana is wearing a Vedika M handpainted overlap dress. Perfect for summers and resortwear, her attire is meticulously dipped in shades of mint green and light purple.

The checkered patterns on her outfit are totally like a balm to the eyes. However, her breezy dress is not completely checkered, as it is splashed in plain purple colour on one half of her blouse, which we felt was a nice mixture. Her side-swept ponytail was bang-on with the attire and we loved that she accessorized her gorgeous look with a pair of flats.

While we are totally stunned by Ileana D'Cruz, how about you? Does she has the same soothing effect on you? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments section.

