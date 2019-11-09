Yami Gautam Is Truly Elegance Personified In This Pretty Pink Gharara Set

ENGLISH

    Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is currently on the top of the world as she has been receiving a lot of love from the audience after the success of her film, Bala. Recently, the actress, attended Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019, where she welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the occasion, Yami Gautam flaunted her inner desi avatar in a beautiful pink gharara set. The actress looked beyond beautiful in an ethereal attire. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, for the event, Yami Gautam opted for a pretty pink gharara set from the noted label, Raw Mango. Her ensemble consisted of a half-sleeved V-shaped knee-length pink kurti, which was accentuated by maroon dotted prints and featured side slits. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she teamed it with matching floor-length gharara. The Uri actress also draped a beautiful net fabric dupatta. Her dupatta was enhanced by embellished border. She completed her look with a pair of tan-hued platform heels, which came from Aprajita Toor. Yami ditched the neckpiece and instead upped her look with gold-toned exquisite jhumkis and rings by Amrapali jewels.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Kaabil actress slightly contoured her cheekbones and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Yami Gautam looked elegant in her ethnic dress. What do you think about her outfit? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.

    Saturday, November 9, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
