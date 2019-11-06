Here's What Yami Gautam, Ileana D’Cruz, And Other Divas Wore For The Latest Promotional Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Film promotions are mostly highlighted by high fashion notes. After all, the promotions offer us a glimpse into our favourite Bollywood divas wardrobe. Multiple films get released every week and we see actresses in their best outfits. Currently, the leading ladies of Pagalpanti, Marjaavaan, Ujda Chaman, and Bala film are on a promotional spree and each day they are seen slaying it in their stylish dresses.

So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find out who looked awesome and who didn't.

Rakul Preet Singh In A Neon Corset Dress For the recent promotional round of Marjaavaan, Rakul Preet Singh donned a cut-sleeved plunging neckline mini neon corset dress from Deme by Gabriella. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her bodycon dress featured a keyhole on the bodice and a fabric band type belt, which added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with pointed multi colour handcrafted sandals by Zara India. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned hoops and rings from label One Nought One One. The statement black smart watch upped her look and she painted her nails white. Rakul let loose her mid-parted sleek blonde highlighted tresses. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Rakul Preet Singh looked a class apart in her neon corset dress. Ileana D’Cruz In A Pale Pink Pantsuit For the recent promotional round of Pagalpanti, Ileana D'Cruz wore a pale pink pantsuit. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel two-buttoned open-front shimmering fabric blazer, which came from Khanijo. She paired her blazer with a patterned bralette, which was from A Humming Way label. Styled by Chandini Whabi, the actress teamed her ensemble with a high-waist ankle-length loose matching pants by Ayesha Depala. Ileana completed her look with a pair of transparent strappy nude heels, which came from UK based brand, Ego. She accessorised her look with multiple rings from Anmol jewellers and Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers. Ileana D'Cruz left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look. We didn't like Ileana D'Cruz's this particular promotional look. Her outfit was underwhelming and it didn't suit her. Kriti Kharbanda In Denim-on-Denim Look For the recent promotional round of Pagalpanti. Kriti Kharabanda sported a denim-on-denim look and looked absolutely sophisticated. Her denim attire consisted of a hagen cuff-hem denim tube top, which was accentuated by overlap detailing and a statement knotted belt. Styled by Anisha Jain, she teamed it with ankle-length jeans. Kriti's outfit came from Appapop and Topshop. The actress completed her look wih pointed blush pink sandals. She upped her look with a pair of big oval-shaped gold-toned hoops and painted her nails pink. Kriti Kharbanda partly-tied her tresses. Sharply contoured T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline marked by thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eye liner, pink eye shadow, and lip shade elevated her look. Urvashi Rautela In A Red Blazer Dress Urvashi Rautela, the another leading lady of Pagalpanti film, looked ravishing in a bright red blazer dress at recent promotions. Her full puff-sleeved notch-lapel plunging neckline double-breasted six-buttoned blazer was a stunning number and it suited her personality. She completed her look with a pair of transparent strapped nude hued heels. On the accessory front, she opted for a pair of gold-toned asymmetrical shaped funky earrings, a silver-toned bangle, and rings. The actress upped her look with dark purple-hued lacquer. Urvashi pulled back her puffy tresses into a ponytail. She sharply contoured her T-zone and cheekbones and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, curled lashes, soft blush, and red lip shade. Yami Gautam In Blue Striped Blazer And Shorts For recent promotional round of Bala, Yami Gautam sported a blue striped blazer and shorts from Nidhika Shekhar's collections and looked pretty. Her three-fourth-sleeved notch-lapel two-buttoned blazer was accentuated by blue-white-black stripes and two side flap pockets. The sleeves of her blazer were exaggerated and featured red and white stripes. The black statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she paired it with above knee-length matching shorts. The actress completed her look with a pair of white-dotted ankle-strappy red heels from Ceriz Fashion. She ditched all kinds of accessories and instead upped her look with blue-hued lacquer. Yami left her side-parted shoulder-length blonde wavy tresses loose and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, light eye shadow, pink blush, and lip shade. Aishwarya Sakhuja In A Polka Dot Red Skirt-Top At a recent promotional round of Ujda Chaman, Aishwarya Sakhuja made an appearance in a white polka dot red ensemble. Her ensemble consisted of a cut-sleeved V-shaped neckline wrapped crop top, which was accentuated by overlap detailing and circular flounce on each sleeve. She teamed it with a high-rise matching ankle-length skirt. Her long skirt featured a thigh-high side slit. The actress completed her look with transparent strapped criss-cross nude heels. She upped her look with a pendant necklace, silver-toned rings, and pearl drop earrings. Aishwarya painted her nails yellow. She left her side-parted shoulder-length layered tresses loose. Soft contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip tint went well with her look. Aishwarya Sakhuja looked gorgeous in her polka dot outfit.

So, whose outfit did you like the most and whose you didn't like? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Yami Gautam