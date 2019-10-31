Here Are The Latest Outfits Of Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Urvashi Rautela, And Other B-Town Divas

Tara Sutaria In Multi-hued Co-ords For the recent promotional round of Marjaavan, Tara Sutaria wore a full bishop-sleeved V-shaped neckline multi-hued (most highlighted colour-orange) crop top, which was accentuated by embroidered geometrical shapes and overlap detailing. She teamed it with a high-rise ankle-length matching skirt. The Student Of The Year 2 actress completed her look with nude-shade heels. Tara accessorised her look with a pair of metallic drop earrings. She left her mid-parted blonde-highlighted long wavy tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and nudish-pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Yami Gautam In A Multi-layered Printed Maxi For the recent promotional round of Bala, Yami Gautam donned a full billowing-sleeved V-shaped neckline multi-layered maxi dress by Hemant and Nandita, which was accentuated by colourful prints. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the brown statement belt on the bodice of her outfit added structure to her attire. She completed her look with nude-shade heels. The Uri actress accessorised her look with gold-toned rings and crescent moon pendant necklace. Yami partly-tied her tresses. Soft contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, highlighted pink blush, and lip tint spruced up her look.

Parineeti Chopra In Black Top And Blue Pants Parineeti Chopra jetted off to Hyderabad to meet Saina Nehwal and was spotted at the airport in a casual look. She opted for a cut-sleeved high-neck plain black top and paired it with an oxford blue ankle-length pants. The golden buckle black statement belt was the highlight of her sassy attire. She completed her look with a pair of pointed blush pink sandals. The Girl On The Train actress ditched accessories and instead upped her look with black nail paint. She left her mid-parted curled tresses open and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by pink lip shade. The oversized round reflectors added a cool quotient to her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari In Top, Hot Pants, And Blazer Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted in the city in a round-collar plunging neckline plain tucked-in black tee. She teamed it up with a light-blue ripped hot pants. The Padmaavat actress paired her casual ensemble with a rolled-up sleeved notch-lapel open-front black blazer. She completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. Aditi accessorised her look with gold-toned chain neckpiece. She also carried a small black backpack, which featured golden tones. Aditi Rao Hydari left her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses loose. Slight contouring and minimal base marked by pink lip shade wrapped up her look.

Nora Fatehi In A Red Track Suit Nora Fatehi was spotted at the Mumbai airport inan all-bright red track suit. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved hoodie. The sleeves of her hoodie featured the brand name, which was, Calvin Klein. She teamed it with a matching slim fit bottoms. The Batla House actress completed her look with black sports shoes and upped her look with silver-toned hoops. Nora left her mid-parted sleek long tresses loose and spruced up her look with light pink lip shade. The round oversized reflectors added style quotient to her look.

Ananya Panday In A Denim Mini Dress Ananya Panday celebrated her birthday yesterday in a half-sleeved classic-collar fitted navy-blue mini denim dress. Her denim dress was accentuated by golden buttons and featured two heart-shaped pockets. She completed her look with dusky sports shoes and upped her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops. Ananya left her highlighted sleek tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink blush, and lip shade elevated her look.

Urvashi Rautela In A Mustard Tee And Funky Denims Uravshi Rautela's recent airport look was very interesting and quirky. She sported a cut-sleeved round-collar plunging-neckline mustard tucked-in tee. The Pagalpanti actress teamed it with a loose blue denim pants, which was accentuated by funky multi-hued patterns. The pink thread type belt added stylish quotient. She completed her look with bright orange sports shoes and accessorised her look with orange tassel earrings. Urvashi painted her nails maroon. The actress left her blonde curly tresses loose while nudish-pink lip shade rounded out her look. The blue-hued quirky reflectors upped her dramatic look.