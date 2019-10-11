LMIFWSS20: Yami Gautam Impresses In A Quirky Hairdo Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Yami Gautam turned showstopper on day 2 of the ongoing Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20. Yami walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock show presented by Technogym and look absolutely ravishing. And what caught our eye the most from her entire look is her quirky hairstyle.

Yami kept her make-up subtle and nude and let her hairstyle do all the talking. Yami wore a one-shoulder, high-slit dress for the event with high boots and silver chunks earrings accessorising the attire. Her look was fun and funky but the hairdo added a charm to the look. Her quirky hair was basically a half-updo amped up by a few tweaks. Keeping the sides of the hair sleek, Yami created a huge pouf at the centre and that gave her look the edgy vibe. This is an elegant, stylish and dapper look. Ideal for a party or fun occasion, you can also carry this look if you want to stand out from the rest or are fed up of your regular hairstyles.

You just need a few things, a little practice and you are ready to rock this hairdo. Here is how you can do that in a few simple steps.

Yami Gautam's Quirky Hairdo

What you need

Detangler brush

Teaser comb

Hair gel

Bobby pins

Hair spray

Steps to recreate the hairdo

Remove all the tangles and knots from your hair using the detangler brush.

Separate the front-middle portion of your hair and tie it in a knot at the top of your head to keep it out of your face.

Take the hair left from each side, pull it back and secure it using bobby pins at the back of your head.

Apply some hair gel on the hair secured at the sides.

Take the hair out of the knot, flip it forward and tease it for a few seconds.

Flip the hair back, make a pouf and secure it using bobby pins.

And that is it! This was how you can create Yami Gautam's hairdo in a few minutes. How did you like her look? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.