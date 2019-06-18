ENGLISH

    Diljit Dosanjh Took A Break From Maximalist Outfits And Wowed Us With Minimal Ethnic Ensembles

    By
    |
    Diljit Dosanjh Fashion

    We all know that Diljit Dosanjh has maximalist fashion sense and the prolific actor loves vibrant hues. Diljit has not only impressed us with his acting prowess in a short span of time but he has also left us speechless with his distinctive fashion sense. Right from his street-style outfits to formal numbers, Diljit has elevated the fashion bar for discerning men. However, for his latest movie, 'Shadaa' promotions, Diljit went for minimal ensembles. The latest two ethnic ensembles of his were about basic hues but he looked amazing. Let's find out what he wore.

    Diljit Dosanjh Style

    The Classic Ethnic Wear

    Diljit showed us his traditional avatar with this outfit for the latest promotional round, which consisted of a full-sleeved white kurta and matching pyjamis. He paired his ensemble with black jacket that was notched up by an overlapping detail and had a front slit. He wore brown suede formal shoes to up his look. The vibrant pink turban rounded out his avatar.

    Diljit Dosanjh News
    Instagram

    The All-green Outfit

    This kurta-pyjama set of Diljit's wowed us mostly because of the hue and intricate work. He wore a full-sleeved kurta and teamed it with complementing pyjamas. The neckline and shoulder area of his kurta was meticulously done. This time too, he wore brown suede boots, which colour-blocked his attire. The bright yellow turban served as a further contrast and completed his on-duty look.

    So, which ensemble of Diljit's you loved more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: diljit dosanjh celeb spotting
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 17:54 [IST]
