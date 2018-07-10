Diljit Dosanjh's Floral Shirt Is Perfect For Tropical Vacay

Subscribe to Boldsky
Diljit Dosanjh has had doses and oodles of success in Bollywood and we hope he continues wooing us on-screen. The actor is back in action and this time he was in Delhi to promote his latest film, 'Soorma'. Diljit was looking dapper at the event and we totally loved his casual avatar.

His style statement not only wowed us but we also felt that he broke the stereotypes by wearing a floral-printed shirt. And well, he slayed it in style too. The actor's look was believable and beckoned most of us to typically take a trip to some exotic tropical location. It was actually a very awesome travel-wear idea and we all need to take a break sometime.

Diljit Dosanjh western look

So, Diljit wore an Autumn-inspired V-necked black shirt that was adorned with enormous white flowers and brown leaves. His shirt was half-sleeved and he teamed it with beige-hued trousers that went perfectly well with his shirt. He also wore brown suede shoes that complemented his look and his sky blue turban completed his cool avatar.

Diljit Dosanjh Style

Well, Diljit, we are much impressed by you and hope you wear more florals because we absolutely love it.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 18:07 [IST]
