    Taimur Wins The Internet With 'I Love Mom' Tee And Twins With Kareena Kapoor Khan

    By
    |

    Pataudi family is effortlessly stylish and they steal the limelight the moment they step out. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are absolutely fashionable but their son, Taimur Ali Khan is the real star. Taimur is often spotted in cute outfits and his latest attire won the internet.

    Recently, Taimur Ali Khan got papped with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Mumbai airport. The special factor was that this time mother-son duo gave us a twinning moment with their cowboy boots. So, let us take a close look at their stylish attire and decode it.

    So, Taimur Ali Khan arrived at the airport in a full-sleeved round-collar quirky white tee, which featured an adorable quote that said 'I Love Mom'. He teamed it with denim jeans and completed his look with a pair of brown-hued cowboy boots. Taimur looked super cute in his not-so-casual outfit.

    On the other hand, mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan also donned a white tee and navy blue denim jeans. She paired her ensemble with a three-fourth-sleeved emerald green jacket. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed nude-shade thigh-high boots. She pulled back her tresses into a hairdo. Filled brows and cherry lip shade spruced up Kareena Kapoor's look. The diva added cool quotient to her look with black sunglasses. She also carried a black bag.

    We absolutely loved how Taimur twinned with Kareena and they both definitely gave mother-son fashion goals. What do you think about their airport look? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
