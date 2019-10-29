Just In
- 17 min ago Air Pollution Can Increase The Risk Of Miscarriage, Studies Suggest
-
- 30 min ago Bhai Dooj Special: Ranbir, Kareena, And Karisma, And Other Sibling Fashion Goals From B-Town
- 45 min ago The Movie Fashion Completes 11 Years And We Want To Talk About The Fashion In The Movie
- 47 min ago 8 Surprising Health Benefits Of Mango Seeds
Don't Miss
- News After Tiger, can India double its snow leopard population?
- Movies Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser To Release On November 23? Mahesh Babu Fans In For A Treat?
- Sports Number one Barty beaten by last-gasp Osaka replacement Bertens at WTA Finals
- Technology Uber To Soon Deliver Your Food Using Drones With Rotating Wings
- Automobiles Bus Marshal Strength Raised To 13,000 Says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
- Travel 10 Best Winter Getaways From Bangalore
- Finance Tax Implication On Equity To Likely See An Overhaul: Report
- Education 5 IIMs In Financial Times Masters in Management Rankings 2019
Taimur Wins The Internet With 'I Love Mom' Tee And Twins With Kareena Kapoor Khan
Pataudi family is effortlessly stylish and they steal the limelight the moment they step out. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are absolutely fashionable but their son, Taimur Ali Khan is the real star. Taimur is often spotted in cute outfits and his latest attire won the internet.
Recently, Taimur Ali Khan got papped with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Mumbai airport. The special factor was that this time mother-son duo gave us a twinning moment with their cowboy boots. So, let us take a close look at their stylish attire and decode it.
So, Taimur Ali Khan arrived at the airport in a full-sleeved round-collar quirky white tee, which featured an adorable quote that said 'I Love Mom'. He teamed it with denim jeans and completed his look with a pair of brown-hued cowboy boots. Taimur looked super cute in his not-so-casual outfit.
On the other hand, mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan also donned a white tee and navy blue denim jeans. She paired her ensemble with a three-fourth-sleeved emerald green jacket. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed nude-shade thigh-high boots. She pulled back her tresses into a hairdo. Filled brows and cherry lip shade spruced up Kareena Kapoor's look. The diva added cool quotient to her look with black sunglasses. She also carried a black bag.
We absolutely loved how Taimur twinned with Kareena and they both definitely gave mother-son fashion goals. What do you think about their airport look? Do let us know in the comment section.