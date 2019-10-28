Just In
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Ali Khan Give Us Portrait-perfect Ethnic Wear Goals
Elegance is understated, proved Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan again. The couple got a Diwali photoshoot done with son, Taimur and absolutely won the Internet. The three were dressed to perfection in their traditional outfits and we have decoded their looks for you for some wedding and festive inspiration.
So, speaking about Kareena Kapoor first, the diva wore a gorgeous lehenga, which came from the label, Good Earth. So, she sported a paanch-phool siyahi print gajji silk lehenga, which she paired with an ethnic silk blouse that was accentuated by tilla and kaachi taar embellishments. The blouse also highlighted embroidered peacock motifs and she draped a blue-hued silk odhani with her attire that was enhanced by gota patti and zardozi work. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena's oxidised and stone-studded jewellery came from Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers. The makeup was beautifully done with light pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and a tiny black bindi. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.
Saif Ali Khan played with the shades of blue. The actor wore a textured blue kurta and teamed it with a dark blue waistcoat and white pyjamas. A pink pocketsquare notched up his look. He wore formal blue loafers with his attire. Taimur Ali Khan was dressed in a cream-hued kurta pyjama and teamed it with an olive-green jacket. He looked so cute in his ethnic ensemble. So, how did you find their ensembles? Let us know that in the comment section.