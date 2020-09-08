Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Obviously Loves Powder Blue; Her Stylish Then And Now Looks Prove! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Well, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja obviously loves powder blue. She posted then and now pictures on her Instagram feed, in which she flaunted powder blue-hued outfits. The Neerja actress captioned the picture, "I obviously love powder blue... 💙" We have decoded both the looks of the actress.

In the first picture, which is from Sonam Kapoor's childhood days, the diva looked adorable in her cute powder blue dress. It was a half-sleeved dress with white-toned accents. We so loved this old school flared dress of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's and the next pic, she posted was her recent one in a powder blue pantsuit. The actress wore a powder blue pantsuit recently and exuded glam vibes.

She had also posted this full pantsuit look a few weeks ago and captioned her picture as, "Picking wallpaper with @nikhilmansata for an exciting new space. @nikhilmansata I can't wait for everything to come together ❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗 📸 @chadders83". Speaking about her pantsuit, it was a Bouguessa number and her attire was definitely a contemporary take on classic pantsuits. The powder blue number consisted of a long overcoat-style structured jacket and matching tapered pants. Sonam Kapoor paired it with a white flared top, which went well with her pantsuit. She teamed her ensemble with white-hued Nike sports shoes.

The diva carried an electric blue-hued bag with her that was from Odeem. Her gold-toned chic jewellery came from the label, Olio and that definitely spruced up her chic avatar. The makeup was light with pink lip shade and the bun rounded out her avatar. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja inspired us to invest in a powdered blue outfit. What about you? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram