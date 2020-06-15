Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Soothing Outfits Are What We Need To Brighten Up Our Mood

ENGLISH

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is someone who can always give us fashion lessons. The actress has a wardrobe that boasts her diverse fashion sensibility. Yes, you can expect Sonam Kapoor to wear a glamorous number one day and wear something simple the other day. However, this time, we are going to talk about soothing outfits that Sonam donned recently. Amid lockdown and in the times of uncertainties, it is important to stay positive and clothes even if indirectly can impact us positively. So, let's talk about Sonam Kapoor's wardrobe.

    Sonam Kapoor's Blue Dress

    The diva wore a blue dress that was comfy and pretty at the same time. Sonam Kapoor captioned the picture as 'Lounging in bed is my favourite thing to do.' The dress was flowy and featured a plunging neckline. It was a full-sleeved number that was blue-hued and featured white floral accents. She paired her dress with black sandals that featured furry accents. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Sonam Kapoor's Striped Dress

    On one of the occasions, Sonam Kapoor wore a striped dress that was half-sleeved and was absolutely comfy to look at. It was a flared number that featured stripes and a knotted belt. The sharp slit in the middle accentuated her attire and she paired her ensemble with brown flats. She accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and the middle-parted sleek tresses.

    So which dress of Sonam Kapoor's did you like more? Let us know that.

    Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

    Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 17:50 [IST]
