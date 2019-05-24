Shilpa Shetty's Attire Is Ideal For A Hot Stressful Day Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked stunning in her ensemble and totally exuded laidback vibes. Her attire was totally something that you would need on a stressful day. This ensemble of hers was about colour-blocking done right. She looked a class apart and gave us humble attire goals of the day. Let's decode her comfy ensemble and look.

So, Shilpa wore a printed blue top that was on the breezy side and featured flared sleeves. Her attire was vibrant, flowy, and deep-necked. She paired it with high-waist brown pyjamas, which added a level of contrast and inspired us too. Shilpa's top and pants were a perfect recipe for scorching summer heat. She paired her attire with stunning sports shoes.

The actress carried a red bag with her and accessorised her look with chic metallic bangles and a statement neckpiece. The diva notched up her look with classy frames and the makeup was light and refreshing. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Shilpa looked fabulous as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.