Shilpa Shetty Kundra Stuns In Her Saree-Inspired Black Outfit With Interesting Palla And Silver Jewellery
Shilpa Shetty Kundra left us awestruck with her latest contemporary saree-inspired attire. Well, the actress has one of the most envy-inspiring saree collections in the Indian film industry and this outfit of hers helped her up the modern saree fashion game. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she not only won us with her saree-inspired look but also inspired us with her silver jewellery. We have decoded this outfit and look of hers.
Shilpa Shetty wore this saree-attire for Super Dancer Chapter 4 and her ensemble was designed by Reeti Arneja. Accentuated by matte-black hue, her outfit featured a draped fall that was highlighted by shimmering silver accents and elaborately-done waistband. She teamed her modern saree-inspired attire with a blouse and what was really interesting about her outfit was the palla style. The blouse was intricately-embellished and the palla of her saree-inspired outfit seemed fixed to the blouse, which made her attire so eye-catching. She teamed her attire with black sandals, which went well with her ensemble. In fact, she captioned her picture as, 'If it's not black 🖤,Just put it 🔙'.
As for jewellery, she flaunted silver jewellery that consisted of heavy quirky earrings, stackable bangles, a statement ring, and striking nose stud. Her jewellery came from Phullara, Ritika Sachdeva, and Curio Cottage. The makeup was highlighted by brown lip shade, contoured rose-tint cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-parted softly-curled tresses completed her stunning look. So, what do you think about Shilpa Shetty Kundra's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: Ashish P Ojha