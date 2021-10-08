Navratri 2021: The Green Kurta Set Goals Ft. Richa Chadha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, And Sara Ali Khan Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After we celebrated yellow hue, the second day of Navratri 2021 is about green hue. The second day of Navratra is Dwitiya and this day signifies colour of nature and prosperity, which is where green is symbolic on this day. The day also signifies spiritual growth and peace. So, we encourage you to sport green hue today and to inspire you, we have curated fun, light, and festive kurta sets for you, donned by B-town actresses - Richa Chadha, Sara Ali Khan, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Photographer Courtesy: Rajesh Gopinath



1. Richa Chadha's Multi-Hued Floral Separates

Amid pandemic, we can't have grand celebrations and stepping out for festive occasions, is also discouraged. So, if you are looking forward to wearing a light and festive attire in the evening today, you can opt for an outfit like that of Richa Chadha's. She wore an Angoori Avneet kurta set that came from the Jhooley collection of the label, Torani. Made from crepe fabric, her ensemble featured a long, structured kurta that was full-sleeved and panelled. The kurta was enhanced by richly-hued floral accents, which added to the festive touch. The kurta top was also detailed with colourful buttons and she paired her ensemble with matching straight-fit pants. The accessories were light and minimal. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR

2. Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Green Cape And Gharara

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave us fun and stylish outfit goal for the 2nd Navratri 2021 day, which is about green hue. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she wore a cape and gharara set designed by Nupur Kanoi. Her cape was one-shouldered and featured intricate and colourful floral accents. She paired her cape with matching gharara. The attire was accentuated by white-toned block patterns. She also upped her look with minimal but dazzling jewellery. The shimmering cuff came from Minerali and Silver House. The nature-inspired danglers were from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. The stunning ring was from Silver House too. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade and green eye shadow. The middle-parted copper tresses wrapped up her look.

3. Sara Ali Khan's Light Green Sharara Set

Recently, Sara Ali Khan was spotted and she gave us a kurta set goal again. The actress wore a light-green sharara set that was ideal for stay-at-home festivities. Her three-quarter-sleeved kurta was accentuated by net ruffled sleeves and scalloped white-toned neckline. The kurta also featured floral accents and the flared bottoms of her ensemble were highlighted by intricate block patterns. She teamed her ensemble with a complementing dupatta and a plain-green mask. She also sported green embellished juttis that went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with pearl studs. The long middle-parted tresses completed her look.

So, whose green ensemble did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.