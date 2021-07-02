Shilpa Shetty Sizzles The Retro Look In Bouffant Hairdo With Fringes And Winged Eyeliner; Details Inside! Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Bollywood industry. Ever since she has entered the industry, she has been everyone's crush for her natural beauty and pretty face and needless to say, with each day passing by, she's only getting better and gorgeous. The actress has really maintained herself very well and her Instagram feed is the right place where you'll get enough proof.

However, these days, Shilpa Shetty is making headlines for her stunning avatars for Super Dancer Chapter 4 episodes. Her recent look is quite interesting and will leave your jaws dropped. Lately, the actress gave a glimpse of her look on Instagram for the upcoming episode. In the picture, she was seen nailing the retro look in a bouffant hairdo with fringes and winged eyeliner. The actress looked perfect and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a closer look at her hairstyle and makeup look.

So, we all know very well, especially those who are the 90s born and have seen some popular films of that era, that the actresses of that time used to flaunt bouffant-style puffy hairdo. Their makeup, mainly eyeliner, used to be quite dramatic and exaggerated. So, going with the theme, which was retro, Shilpa Shetty totally rocked the popular hairstyle and the similar kind of makeup look. She created the bouffant hairstyle that stood out from the head in a rounded shape and seemed like a voluminous high bun. To further, spruce up her retro look, the Hungama 2 actress wore a black and white polka dot printed bandana. She wore it on the top of her head, wrapped it around the puffy bun, tied the knot, and brought the ends towards the front on her shoulder that added to the stylish quotient. Shilpa also sported fringes, which covered her full forehead and suited her look very well.

Coming to her makeup, The Dhadkan actress kept the base of her makeup flawless, with the right proportion of foundation and concealer. Her nose, cheekbones, and jawline were softly contoured. Her brows were round, well-filled and perfectly defined. She applied black kohl on her lower waterline and a sleek line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line. The diva extended the eyeliner to the outer corner of her eyes to create exaggerated wings. Her eyelids were marked by light eye shadow. She softly blushed up the apple of her cheeks and went for red lipstick shade. Shilpa painted her nails also with red lacquer.

On the fashion front, she donned a black and white polka dot saree with a sleeveless black blouse. The flower-shaped white earrings and black bangles on her both hands elevated her retro look.

Shilpa Shetty totally nailed the retro look to perfection with her dazzling hairdo and makeup look. She looked amazing and very impressive. What do you think about her look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 17:45 [IST]