From Shilpa Shetty Kundra To Kangana Ranaut, The Divas Flaunt Traditional Suit Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

We all love flaunting traditional suits and this Ganesh Chaturthi and for other events, a number of divas from B-town sported suits. From Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Kangana Ranaut, the actresses have been exuding ethnic vibes with their outfits. These divas looked awesome in their traditional wear and we have decoded their outfits for you.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Pink Patterned Kaftan Suit

Styled by Sanjana Batra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked amazing in her pink kaftan suit set that came from Pink City by Sarika. Her attire featured a kaftan with flared sleeves and cinched waist, and she paired it with a pair of matching pyjamas. The kaftan set was splashed in pink hue and adorned with white dotted patterns. She upped her look with on-point jewellery that consisted of a pair of silver bangles, layered neckpiece, and ring. The nath also spruced up her look and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, smokey kohl, and a tiny red bindi. The middle-parted wavy copper tresses rounded out her look.

Pranitha Subhash's Red Floral Suit

Pranitha Subhash looked stunning in her red suit look that she wore for Krishna Janmashtami. It was a sleeveless red suit that she wore and it featured long kurta and flared trousers. It was adorned with gold-toned floral accents on the neckline and she paired it with a floral dupatta. Her attire came from the label Varsha and she teamed it with silver embellished juttis. She accessorised her look with red bangles and heavy gold and pearl jhumkis. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a tiny red bindi. The softly-curled copper tresses completed her look.

Kangana Ranaut's Yellow And Pink Floral Suit

Kangana Ranaut looked amazing in her yellow and pink floral suit that was designed by Sabyasachi. It was a full-sleeved suit with a long kurta and matching churidar pyjamis. Her attire was accentuated by pink floral tones and she teamed her ensemble with a yellow dupatta that had embellished golden border. She paired her attire with embellished juttis that went well with her attire and accessorised her look with gold jhumkis. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a tiny red bindi. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Divya Khosla Kumar's Green And Pink Suit

Divya Khosla Kumar looked festive-perfect in her green and pink suit that came from Maayera Jaipur. She wore a green short kurta that was accentuated by patterned accents and pink floral kurta and the sharara pants were subtly done and had pink and blue stripes at the hemline. Her ensemble was teamed with a pink pattern dupatta that was ivory-hued and floral cut details at the hemline. She notched up her look with pink bangles and heavy gemstone jhumkis. The light-pink lip shade and a tiny red bindi elevated her stylish look. She completed her look with a middle-parted braided tresses.

So, whose attire did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.