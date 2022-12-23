Shilpa Shetty Fitness: Health And Wellness Tips From The ‘Mindful Yogi’ Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Shilpa Shetty is the OG Health Girl in Bollywood. Even before 'fitness' became a must-have aesthetic for all the celebs, Shilpa Shetty have been doing her bit and popularising yoga among the Indian viewers.

With the help of her Instagram account, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been sharing her favorite health hacks, tips, and tricks with her fans. Here are some suggestions for health and wellness from the 'Mindful Yogi'.

Shilpa Shetty Fitness: Health And Wellness Tips

1. Starting the day right with a workout

Shetty Kundra enjoys working out in the morning. "There's so much uncertainty in life at this point that we need to center ourselves to function normally," she confirmed in an Instagram post.

A morning sweat session may motivate you to make healthier food choices throughout the day, as well as provide you with much more energy, focus, and a more positive outlook, accordng to experts [1].

2. Make time for workouts

"You don't need to come in contact with anyone else for it," she shared about the safe practice, in an interview.

Yoga is the actor's favorite exercise, but she also enjoys HIIT, pylometrics, and cardio sessions. Exercise is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Physical activity improves your brain health, can help manage your weight, can reduce the risk of disease, and can strengthen bones and muscles [2].

3. Stretch, always!

During an interview with Vogue, Shetty Kundra stated that stretching and flexing muscles are important for preparing the body for physical activity and preventing injuries.

Intensive workouts are very important, but stretching is just as important. Stretching helps to maintain a range of motion in the joints. Without stretching, muscles can shorten and become tight [3].

4. Consume antioxidant-rich foods

Antioxidants are substances that may protect your cells from free radicals, which may lead to heart disease, cancer, and other diseases. Free radicals are molecules that occur in the body as a result of eating, smoking, and being exposed to radiation [4].

A number of foods are high in antioxidants, including broccoli, spinach, carrots, potatoes, and artichokes, cabbage, asparagus, avocados, beetroot, radish, lettuce, sweet potatoes, squash, pumpkin, collard greens, and kale.

5. Breakfast should be a balanced meal

The key to a successful workout is a well-balanced diet containing protein, healthy fats, and fibre.

"I don't skip breakfast because I don't have time. If you don't break your fast you are not doing good to your brain and body." As Shetty Kundra mentioned in an interview, she prefers meals that are simple and quick. Her picks are fresh fruit, avocados, and eggs.

The consumption of breakfast may be beneficial to your heart, digestion, bones, along with meeting dietary guidelines. A healthier heart. Adults and children who skip breakfast tend to have higher blood cholesterol levels-a risk factor for heart disease-than those who eat breakfast on a regular basis [5].

Story first published: Friday, December 23, 2022, 10:35 [IST]