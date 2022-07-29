Just In
- 28 min ago Why Do Empaths Have A Greater Risk Of Adrenal Fatigue?
- 28 min ago Vogue Cover: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy And Wife Olena Zelenska's 'War' Photoshoot Criticised
- 2 hrs ago 7 Household Chores Pregnant Women Should Avoid
- 3 hrs ago Shravan 2022: Lucky and Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
Don't Miss
- Finance S&P Downgrades Outlook On Pakistan's, Long-Term Ratings To 'Negative'
- Sports Birmingham 2022: Lovlina and boxing contingent furious after being stranded at opening ceremony
- Movies Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover All Set To Become Parents: Report
- Technology Vi 5G Trial: Achieves 1.2Gbps Download Speed In Bengaluru
- Education SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 Out: Here Is How To Download Hall Ticket at ssc.nic.in
- News PM Modi to address first all-India meet of District Legal Services Authorities tomorrow
- Travel Sognefjord: Tranquility At Its Finest
- Automobiles 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N Bookings - Everything You Need To Know
FDCI India Couture Week 2022: Decoding Shilpa Shetty's Royal Bridal Look For Designer Dolly J
Fitness and fashion go hand-in-hand when it comes to this Bollywood diva. On July 28, Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned showstopper for designer Dolly J's Meraki collection at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) India Couture Week (ICW) 2022.
The vibe of the evening was jazzy, with jazz musicians performing and the models walking the ramp, exuding vibrant fashion takes. The fragrance of cracked leather spoke volumes for the fluid fashion quotient that reflected the vivacious persona of the designer.
Decoding Shilpa Shetty's Look For #ICW2022
Golden-Peach Gown
When Shilpa Shetty walked the ramp, she looked like a golden goddess! Donned in a neutral peach gown with embellishments and tassels, the actress radiated the vibrancy of the couture. While interacting with the press, it was highlighted that the magnificent dresses had pockets. To showcase the utility of pockets in women's collections, Shilpa carried lipstick on the ramp and applied it. We loved this part of the show!
Hair And Makeup
With minimal makeup, bronzed highlights on the cheeks and collarbone, glittery eyes, and nude lip shade, Shilpa made confident strides emanating the jazzy vibes that the couture aimed to achieve. The actress resorted to wearing a medium-sized crystal neck piece to keep the gown in focus.
Meraki - An Ode To Growing Gracefully
The Meraki collection by Dolly J is rich in vintage glamour and shimmer. The couture draws its inspiration from the tranquility of art and its depth, which forms the integral foundation of growing gracefully. The collection is a rich amalgamation of harmonious jazz and its vibrations, aiming to spread calmness. The detailed embellishments and tulle are a symbol of complexities that inspire rumination. The collection wanted to depict 'metamorphoses' - a change that welcomes beauty in all its forms.
The colour tone of Dolly J's collection was a mix of gold, peach, pink, and lilac hues that complement the fluid texture and dramatic cascades. The collection had a significant amount of metallic fabric made from molten gold. According to the designer, a bride should be required to wear some gold and silver along with crimson. Therefore, to give a bride an experience worth remembering lifelong, Dolly J created a collection that brings together the magic of traditional wear with a touch of royalty.
- bollywood wardrobeValentine’s Day: Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty And Katrina Kaif In Lovely Sarees You Can Flaunt!
- make up tipsYour Eye Shadow Looks Sorted Ft. Malaika Arora And Shilpa Shetty Kundra
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2021: The Green Kurta Set Goals Ft. Richa Chadha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, And Sara Ali Khan
- bollywood wardrobeFrom Shilpa Shetty Kundra To Kangana Ranaut, The Divas Flaunt Traditional Suit Looks
- bollywood wardrobeShilpa Shetty Kundra Has Vibrant Saree And Lehenga Goals For Fashion Inspiration
- make up tipsHungama 2 Promotions: Shilpa Shetty Creates Magic With Highly Pigmented Purple Eye Makeup; Details Inside!
- bollywood wardrobeHungama 2 Promotions: Shilpa Shetty Raises Temperature With Her Sizzling Looks In Fashionable Numbers!
- bollywood wardrobeChura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 Song: Shilpa Shetty Looks Ravishing In A Stylish Pre-Draped Red Saree
- hair careShilpa Shetty Sizzles The Retro Look In Bouffant Hairdo With Fringes And Winged Eyeliner; Details Inside!
- bollywood wardrobeShilpa Shetty Kundra Is Style And Elegance Personified In Her White Organza Saree With Printed Fancy Blouse
- bollywood wardrobeShilpa Shetty Kundra Stuns In Her Saree-Inspired Black Outfit With Interesting Palla And Silver Jewellery
- make up tipsHappy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: 3 Makeup Looks Of The Bollywood Beauty You Would Love To Copy