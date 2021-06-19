Shilpa Shetty Kundra Is Style And Elegance Personified In Her White Organza Saree With Printed Fancy Blouse Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Give Shilpa Shetty Kundra any outfit and she will only show you the way to pull it off in the most elegant and stylish way. She looks at every bit of grace and each look has a touch of simplicity as well as a chic factor. The Dhadkan actress has left us speechless with her many graceful appearances in the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, where she is a judge. However, her latest look is something we can't stop adoring. For the latest episode, Shilpa Shetty opted for an organza saree, teamed with a fancy blouse and looked super stunning. This saree seemed perfect to flaunt at bestie's wedding reception. So, let us take a closer look at her saree and decode it for fashion goals.

So, in the latest picture on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty was seen dolled up in a white organza saree, which came from Prints By Radhika. Her plain saree featured a golden shimmering curvy border, that enhanced the look of her white saree. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the Baazigar actress draped the sheer pallu of her saree in an open style and looked flawless. Though her saree was plain and simple, her fancy blouse made a stylish statement. She opted for a plunging-neckline top-type blouse, that was accentuated by red rose floral patterns and exaggerated bishop sleeves. Shilpa completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery by Renu Oberoi. The matching red and white choker and ring, complimented her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her forehead, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, shiny eyeshadow, soft pink blush, and maroon lipstick, spruced up her look. The Life In A Metro actress let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and added soft curls at the ends.

So, what do you think about this saree look of Shilpa Shetty Kundra? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram