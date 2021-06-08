Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: 3 Makeup Looks Of The Bollywood Beauty You Would Love To Copy Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is one of those leading actresses who has given numerous hit films to the industry and made everyone groove on the hook steps of her some very popular tracks. Apart from being a brilliant actress, the diva also has talent in multiple arenas, from fashion to cooking to fitness. But today, on her birthday, we are going to talk about something, which we have hardly talked about before and that's her amazing makeup looks. If you have been following her on Instagram, you would have definitely noticed that her makeup looks are always on-point, just like her outfits. From eye-popping eye shadow to winged eyeliner, she has been acing different looks and shelling out some serious makeup goals. So, we give you a look at her 3 makeup looks for beauty inspiration.

Shilpa Shetty's Dewy Makeup Look

In the latest episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, Shilpa Shetty was seen flaunting a dewy makeup look and looking glamorous. She kept the base of her makeup flawless and highlighted her cheekbones with highlighter. Her brows were well-filled and defined. Her eye makeup was marked by black kohl, black eyeliner, oodles of mascara, and pink eye shadow. For her lips, she opted for a striking pink shade and looked gorgeous.

Shilpa Shetty's Green Winged Eyeliner

Shilpa Shetty sported minimal makeup look but her green eyeliner was the eye-catching part of her entire makeup. She opted for a shimmering green shade and drew a line on her upper lash line with small wings. The actress highlighted her eyelids and lower lash line with brown eye shadow while the perfectly-applied mascara on her eyelashes, spruced up her avatar. She kept her brows pointed and applied highlighter with a tint of soft blush on her cheekbones. Finally, Shilpa wrapped up her look with pink lipstick.

Shilpa Shetty's Black Winged Eyeliner

Shilpa Shetty gave major party makeup goals with this dewy look of hers while winged eyeliner was the major highlight. With black eye pencil or eyeliner, she drew a line on her upper lash line and extended it to create perfect wings. The actress then applied pastel pink eye shadow on her eyelids and a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes. She filled-in her brows to perfection and blushed up the apple of her cheeks that was contoured with the contouring powder and brush. The overlined pink lips, elevated her overall avatar and she looked beautiful.

So, what do you think about these makeup looks of Shilpa Shetty? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Shilpa Shetty!

Pic Credits: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 9:00 [IST]