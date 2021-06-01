Shilpa Shetty’s 98K Yellow Sharara Set Or Aditi Rao Hydari’s 48K Floral Sharara Set, Whose Outfit Is Prettier? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it festivals or weddings, ethnic outfits have always been like a fashion staple for all of us. But when it comes to celebrities, they don't need a reason to flaunt their traditional side. Talking about slaying in ethnics, we must say sharara suits, these days, have become one of the most popular and go-to fashion piece for many actresses. And the divas who recently mesmerised us with their fashionable ethnic avatars in pretty sharara sets were Shilpa Shetty and Aditi Rao Hydari. The two opted for different style sharara sets for different occasions. While Shilpa looked glamorous in 98K sequin yellow suit, Aditi, on the other hand, blossomed in a 48K floral number. So, let us take a close look at their sharara suits and find whose outfit was prettier.

Shilpa Shetty In A Sequin Yellow Sharara Set

For the latest episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, Shilpa Shetty Kundra opted for a bright yellow sharara set by Seema Gujral, which was accentuated by heavy sequins and mirror work. The set consisted of a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline short kurti and matching flared sharara bottoms and costs INR 98K. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she completed her look with a beautiful patterned dupatta. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings from Curio Cottage, nose ring from My Motifs' label, and oxidised silver bangles from Phullara. Shilpa Shetty let loose her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, mascara, and pink lip shade.

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Floral Sharara Set

For Sardar Ka Grandson film trailer launch, Aditi Rao Hydari was dressed in a beige-hued sharara set by Aastha Narang, which was accentuated by intricate red and blue florals and green leaves patterns. The set consisted of a full-sleeved scoop neckline fit and flare kurti, teamed with matching flared sharara bottoms. Aditi's sharara suit costs INR 48K, that's worth-admiring. The actress upped her look with a pair of metallic long jhumkas by Neeta Boochra and elevated her look with tiny bindi, thick brows, mascara, little highlighter, and coral red lip tint. She let loose her mid-parted long tresses and looked beautiful.

So, whose sharara suit did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

