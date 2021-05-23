5 Amazing Makeup Tips To Take From Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram Feed Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

If you've been following Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari on Instagram, you would know her feed is an interesting collection of the best beauty and makeup moments. The way she keeps it effortless yet glamorous, when it comes to makeup, she proves how perfectly looks can be aced, with utmost ease. The actress even pays a lot of attention to the minute details, when applying makeup and we guess that's the key to her gorgeous simple and glowy look. Her effortless looks and style call for us to share the top 5 makeup lessons we learnt from her Instagram feed. Take a look.

1. Fill and define your brows well Aditi Rao Hydari always has her eyebrows filled properly, shaped, and defined. She usually keeps it thick but natural at the same time. We like how she keeps her brows well-groomed and it's one of the major tips we need to take from her. While doing your brows, make sure you do it according to the shape of your face. Just a slight change in eyebrows can make or break your overall look. 2. Brighten up your face look with bright lipstick There have been many times when Aditi Rao Hydari has opted for simple makeup but still grabbed eyeballs. How? Well, by brightening up her face look with an eye-popping lipstick. The actress has numerous lipstick shades in her kit and we can say it with so much confidence because we have seen her flaunting unexpected shades, sometimes bold and sometimes bright. This makes her lips appear fuller. 3. Adorn your face with bindi Scrolling through her Instagram feed, we noticed how much Aditi Rao Hydari loves wearing bindi and it's her go-to beauty item. She has almost all the pictures of hers, wearing bindi and it really looks good on her! By adorning her face with bindi on a number of occasions, she also showed that not only you can wear bindis with ethnic ensembles but also with western outfits. 4. Monochrome makeup is love For all those who don't know, monochrome makeup is that amazing makeup trend, which involves matching the colour of your eye makeup with lips, cheeks, and other facial features. The trend is very popular among celebrities and Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the top actresses to ace it. The reason why we love this trend is firstly, it balances the look very well, and secondly, it's very soothing to the eye. 5. Highlight nose bridge Highlighter glows up our face instantly in no time but usually we pay attention to our cheekbones and not the other high points of our face. Aditi Rao Hydari shows highlighting the bridge of your nose will give you as good and effective results as highlighting the other areas. While applying it, just go for a little amount and apply thin line from the top of your nose, down to the tip of your nose.

So, what do you think about these makeup tips from Aditi Rao Hydari? Which one do you find the most useful? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram

Story first published: Sunday, May 23, 2021, 10:00 [IST]