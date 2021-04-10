Shilpa Shetty Sparkles Like A Diamond In Her Pink And Green Sequin Saree And Raises Glam Quotient Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Whether it's about fitness, recipe, beauty, fashion, or style, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's Instagram feed is all about giving goals, goals, and goals. However, the actress is mostly and constantly seen hitting headlines for her fashionable looks and this time too, she caught our attention with her stunning saree look. In the latest picture, the dancing diva is seen sparkling like a diamond in her green and pink heavily-sequinned saree and taking glam quotient many notches higher. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it for style inspiration.

So, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was dressed to slay in a neon-green heavily-glazed saree, which was accentuated by zig-zag shimmering pink striped patterns. Her saree came from Akanksha Gajria's label and she draped the pallu of her shiny saree in an open style. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the Dhadkan actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless deep-neck dark pink blouse that featured intricate prints from black colour and multiple pink shades. Shilpa Shetty completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned studs, an exquisite choker from Amaris by Prerna Rajpal, bracelet by Renu Oberoi, and rings from Mozaati.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black winged eyeliner, oodles of mascara, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Baazigar actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked flawless.

Shilpa Shetty rightly captioned her picture with rhyming lines that said, 'A little bit of pink, a little bit of green...💓💚 A pinch of sparkle ✨ and a lot of sheen💫'.

So, what do you think about this sparkling saree and glamorous look of Shilpa Shetty Kundra? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram