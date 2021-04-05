Easter 2021: Karisma Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz And Other Divas Brighten Up The Festival With Their Yellow Attires Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Easter is an important and popular Christian festival, which is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm. From cutting cakes, enjoying sweets to dressing up in lovely outfits, that's how people celebrate the festival and make it a special one. Since yesterday was the Easter Sunday, many Bollywood celebrities took to their Instagram feed to extend their warm wishes to fans with some divas were spotted brightening up the occasion with their yellow attires. Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ileana D'Cruz, and Shilpa Shetty were dolled up in their pretty yellow numbers and set major goals for the day. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Karisma Kapoor In A Printed Mini Dress For the special occasion, Karisma Kapoor was dressed to slay in a half-sleeved bright yellow mini dress, which was accentuated by intricate beautiful white prints and chain detailing on the upper half part of the dress. She teamed her dress with a pair of black studs and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Karisma tied her tresses into a half hairdo and looked gorgeous as ever. Malaika Arora In A Wrap Ruffle Dress Malaika Arora stepped out to celebrate Easter with her family, sporting a sleeveless plunging-neckline yellow wrap dress. It was accentuated by intricate white and brown prints and asymmetrical ruffled border. She teamed it up with pointed golden heels and accessorised her look with a chain neckpiece and bangles. The diva pulled up her tresses into a tight top knot and wrapped up her look with a black mask. Ileana D’Cruz In A Long Printed Shrug Ileana D'Cruz got snapped with Easter cake on her hand as she stepped out to celebrate the day. She was wearing a white knotted bralette top with high-waist oversized blue denim jeans that featured ripped knee. The actress topped off her outfit with a full-sleeved long dark-yellow dyed shrug. Ileana completed her look with white shoes and notched up her look with multiple pendant neck pieces and a black sling bag. She let loose her side-parted tresses and rounded out her look with kohled eyes and a black mask. Shilpa Shetty In A Checked Dress Shilpa Shetty Kundra had a blast celebration with her son and sister, Shamita Shetty. With a lot of sweets, cookies, and cakes decorated on the table, the trio had a fun-filled festival. For the day, Shilpa Shetty was decked up in a quarter-sleeved yellow dress, which was accentuated by white checked patterns. Her dress was cinched from the waist that added structure to her attire. She upped her look with gold-toned bracelets and elevated her look with pointed brows, light pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade. The actress let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and looked pretty.

So, what do you think about these outfits of the actresses from Easter Sunday? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram