Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, And Malaika Arora’s Latest Classy And Sassy Outfits Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

We got some awesome fashion scoops from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora recently. The three divas flaunted sassy outfits and looked fabulous. So, Kareena opted for a maxi dress, Karisma went for a shirt set, and Malaika selected a shirt dress. So, let's talk about their outfits and pick our favourite ensemble of the day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Maxi Dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked amazing in her ensemble, which was designed by Rajdeep Ranawat. It was a stunning outfit that featured a v-neckline and cinched waist. Her long maxi dress was adorned with stunning floral accents and striped patterns in pink, golden, and green hues. Her attire was absolutely stunning and she carried a brown textured Bottega Veneta by Daniel Lee purse with her. She also wore dark shades and golden hoops. The makeup was enhanced by dark-pink lip shade and sleek tresses completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor's Striped Shirt Set

Karisma Kapoor looked super cool in her outfit that consisted of a striped shirt, which was collared and flared with tiny white buttons. Karisma paired her loose shirt with flared pyjamas, which went well with her look. She wore sports shoes to notch up the comfort quotient and carried a black purse with her. She upped her look with a pair of dark shades and intricately-done gold hoops. The makeup was enhanced by dark pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The highlighted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Malaika Arora's Shirt Dress

Malaika Arora exuded sassy and classy vibes in her shirt dress that came from the label, Huemn. She wore a pristine white Bukowski 1.1 GT Shirt from the label that was priced at INR 6,500. She teamed her shirt with white-hued boots with heels, which went well with her shirt. She spruced up her look with a red mask. The makeup was enhanced by dark kohl. The bun completed her look.

We loved Malaika Arora's ensemble and styling the most? Whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.