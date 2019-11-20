ENGLISH

    Ileana D'Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, And Kriti Kharbanda Have Afternoon Party Outfit Ideas For Us

    Ileana D'Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, and Kriti Kharbanda are busy promoting their movie, Pagalpanti these days. The three were dressed in stylish outfits for the promotions. So, let's find what they wore for the latest promotional round. We have decoded the latest looks for you.

    Ileana D'Cruz

    Ileana D'Cruz looked nice in her ensemble and typically gave us winter-wear goals. She wore a soft beige dress that was accentuated by net accents and teamed it with a long and crisp grey jacket. The actress accessorised her look with a statement ring and a bangle. The makeup was lit up by pink lip shade and she completed her look with middle-parted sleek highlighted tresses.

    Urvashi Rautela

    Urvashi Rautela wore separates for the event and looked amazing. She wore a white-hued full-sleeved top and paired it with a patterned black and white skirt. Urvashi paired her ensemble with complementing pencil heels. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept light brown tresses completed her avatar.

    Kriti Kharbanda

    Kriti Kharbanda wore a strapless purple dress that was structured and featured sheer white balloon sleeves. It was a smart party wear dress and the actress paired it with pointed silver heels. Kriti notched up her look with delicate studs. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the middle-parted neat tresses were tucked behind her ears.

    So, who do you think looked the most awesome? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 13:26 [IST]
