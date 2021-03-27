Shilpa Shetty Kundra Gives Green Signal For A Happy Weekend In Her Two Stunning Green Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's sartorial choices and style have always been interesting and attention-seeking. Whether it's a saree or a mini dress, give her anything, and she will come out slaying them in the best way. Currently, the diva is on a slaying spree and she has been treating her fans with her stunning looks on Instagram one after the other in wow-worthy fashion pieces. Recently, Shilpa Shetty opted for two different skirt-sets of different green shades and we absolutely loved it. One was a light green in colour while the other was an emerald number. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it for goals.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra In A Light-Green Skirt Set

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave green signal for a happy weekend in her light-green skirt set by Nupur Kanoi. The set consisted of a long flared skirt, which was accentuated by sharp pleats and white circle-shaped patterns. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she teamed her skirt with a one-shoulder stylish long kurta-type top, that had loose sleeve and asymmetrical cut border. The actress accessorised her look with funky long earrings from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas, multiple hand cuffs by Minerali Store, and rings from Silver House. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, winged eyeliner, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra In An Emerald Green Skirt Set

Shilpa Shetty Kundra sported silk-fabric emerald green skirt-set, which came from the label 431-88 by Shweta Kapur and costs INR 37K. The set consisted of a silk shirt and high-waist wrap skirt, that featured sharp pleats and asymmetrical cut border while the knotted belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Sanana Batra, she completed her look with a pair of heels and upped her look with golden neck pieces and rings, that came from the label Viange. The actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Shilpa Shetty Kundra? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram