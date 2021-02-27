Shilpa Shetty Kundra Flaunts INR 25K Pink Saree Dress At Her Maldives Vacation And We Want It Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently on a slaying spree as she is holidaying in the Maldives with husband Raj Kundra. The diva has been sharing pictures and videos from the vacation on Instagram and by looking at it, we can say that she has set the beach fashion goals quite high. Recently, the diva took to her feed to share her latest look from the vacation and it's not less than a visual treat for us. Dressed in a pink saree dress, Shilpa Shetty looked super stunning and her dress is what we want to add to our wardrobe right now. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was dressed to slay in a one shoulder pink saree dress, which came from the label Saaksha & Kinni. Her body-hugging mini dress was accentuated by sharp micro pleats and hand embroidered patterns from yellow thread. The ruffle detailing on the shoulder, the side slit, and the tasselled border, added to the stylish quotient. Shilpa's dress was an expensive number and costs INR 25k. Styled by Mohit Rai, the diva completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with white pearl-detailed silver-toned hoops, bracelets, wrist-watch, and rings that came from the label Knick Knack Nook. She further upped her look with silver nail paint.

On the make-up front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Shilpa Shetty slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, black kohl, light eye shadow, mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked gorgeous as ever.

So, what do you think about this outfit of Shilpa Shetty? Let us know that in the comment section.