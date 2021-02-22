Your Monday Fashion Wardrobe Sorted Ft. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Aditi Rao Hydari, And Sanjana Sanghi Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

This Monday, we bring to you three absolutely amazing fashion ideas from the wardrobes of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sanjana Sanghi, and Aditi Rao Hydari. The three divas flaunted chic outfits and impressed us with their classy fashion game. While Shilpa Shetty wore a gown, Sanjana Sanghi and Aditi Rao Hydari won us with their pantsuits and top and shorts respectively. So, we have decoded their outfits for you for some stunning fashion inspiration.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Yellow Gown

For the Dance India Dance event, Shilpa Shetty Kundra sported a mustard gown that was one-shouldered and full-sleeved on one side. Her gown was cinched at the waist and belted on one side. It was a contemporary gown that featured a deep side slit. She teamed her gown with half pants and silver-toned sandals, which went well with her look. Shilpa wore chic danglers, green bangles, and a complementing ring to accentuate her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The side-parted wavy highlighted tresses completed her look.

Courtesy: Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari's Top And Shorts

Aditi Rao Hydari looked fresh as a daisy in her top and shorts set. The Girl On The Train actress wore a top that was light-blue in colour and accentuated by brown and yellow leaves. She teamed her top with high-waist yellow shorts. While her top came from the label, Guapa, the shorts from Freakins. She paired her attire with yellow sandals that complemented her ensemble. The actress notched up her look with silver heart pendant neckpieces that came from So Fetch. The makeup was enhanced by light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and light eye makeup. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. She was styled by Sanam Ratansi.

Courtesy: Umesh Patil

Sanjana Sanghi's Black Separates

Sanjana Sanghi looked elegant in her attire, which came from S&N by Shantanu And Nikhil. She wore a collared cropped jacket that was full-sleeved and paired it with Jodhpuri pants. Her attire seemed inspired by military fashion sensibilities and she was styled by Who Wore What When. She teamed her ensemble with transparent-strapped sandals. We also loved her earrings, which were modern and chic. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.