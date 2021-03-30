The Coolest Fashion Edit Ft. Malaika Arora Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you want to look cool like Malaika Arora, you got to follow her fashion game. Recently, the diva gave us two stunning fashion moments, dressed in super cool outfits. While one was a staycation-perfect attire, the other was a street-style worthy outfit. With summers around, you would definitely want to invest in her outfits and so, we have decoded the looks for you.

Picture Courtesy: Samyukta Nair

Malaika Arora's Staycation Wear

So, dressed in an eye-catching outfit, Malaika Arora wished her followers a Happy Holi. She wore a one-shouldered dress that was dominated by red and green hues but mostly about a colourful splash, perfect if you have not planned on playing holi but want to celebrate the festival of colours. Her dress was designed by Mandira Wirk and we thought this dress was perfect for laidback vacay. She wore a statement ring, which upped her style game. Malaika's makeup was marked by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The impeccable high bun completed her look.

Malaika Arora's Street Style-Worthy Attire

Malaika Arora raised the cool quotient with her shorts set. The supermodel was spotted in the city and she flaunted a full-sleeved long collared shirt that was partly tucked. Malaika teamed her shirt with matching shorts, and she also wore sky-blue sports shoes, which went well with her look. She wore a black mask following the safety norms amid Covid-19 pandemic and completed her look with a neatly-combed bun.

So, which outfit of Malaika Arora did you like more? Let us know that.