Shilpa Shetty’s Under 30K Colour Blocked Dress Is The Best Outfit To Buy For Intimate Wedding Dos
Shilpa Shetty is among the rare actresses in the B-town, whose experimental fashion game has never disappointed us. The diva's sartorial choices have always been unique, fashionable, stylish, and extraordinary. And we love how she always come up with an absolutely different outfit and steals the limelight. As the actress is currently judging the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, she has been slaying in some very spectacular outfits and the recent one just made our jaws drop. For the latest episode, Shilpa got dolled up in a colour-blocked dress and looked graceful. The price of her dress is under 30K and it surely made for the best outfit to buy for intimate wedding dos. So, let us take a closer look at her outfit, decode it, and find the actual price of it.
So, for the latest episode, Shilpa Shetty Kundra opted for an off-shoulder style colour-blocked dress, which was accentuated by pink, red, yellow, and pink striped patterns. Her pretty wrap dress featured overlap detailing and asymmetrical hem with a thigh-high side slit. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she teamed her dress with a hand-embroidered belt that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. It was adorned with a gold micro-cut, gold metal flowers, pink beads, green opaque stones, and gold fringes. Shilpa Shetty's dress came from the label Qbik and costs INR 28,500 approximately. The Dhadkan actress teamed her dress with pointed fuchsia-pink heels and accessorised her look with long delicate earrings, bracelet, and rings.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Shilpa Shetty sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, jawline, and neckline. Filled round brows, black eyeliner, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Life In A Metro actress pulled back her messy tresses into a mid-ponytail and looked super stunning as ever.
We absolutely loved this dress of Shilpa Shetty and if you are looking forward to wear this to a wedding, you can even team it up with fuchsia pink leggings or pants. What do you think about this dress of Shilpa Shetty Kundra? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram