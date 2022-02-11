Just In
Valentine’s Day: Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty And Katrina Kaif In Lovely Sarees You Can Flaunt!
Every day there is a new trend in fashion! Whether to rock a bralette with high rise pants or opt for a skirt and top is a real task. A simple dress is getting very mainstream and going to a store and buying new clothes is a little hectic. In this era of digitalization, scrolling through the Instagram page is a new habit and seeing all these celebrities rocking the different ways of wearing a saree is now the hotlist. So, what to do, is there an option to wear a saree for Valentine's Day? Don't you worry, there are several ways that you can look preppy with a saree. If you are ready then let's get started.
Wearing A Pleated Saree Like Deepika Padukone:
Pleated Saree is a vibe to look for this Valentine's Day. Just like how Deepika Padukone has worn her saree with a high neck blouse you can also change it for a turtleneck top to pair the saree. This one is a georgette saree and comes in various bright colours. Many of the influencers have also turned in for a brightly coloured saree like this. Here she is rocking big chunky earrings and simple makeup to complete. This saree is perfect for the day as it gives you a westernised look.
Pant Style Saree Like Shilpa Shetty:
Who says you can't wear a saree with pants? Take hints from Shilpa Shetty and up your saree game with glitz and glam. Here Shilpa is seen wearing an off-shoulder yellow coloured bandhani printed saree with a belt. She has styled it with pants and this is one of the best ways even you can rock the season of love by wearing pant style saree. You can skip the yellow with black or red for Valentine's Day.
Sequin it like Katrina Kaif:
A sequin saree is the perfect option for Valentine's day. Katrina Kaif is seen looking absolutely gorgeous in this sequin saree with a neckpiece and open hair. You don't have to go with the same look, instead, you can wear the saree without any jewellery and it would be very elegant and right for the date.
Now you have the inspiration then go ahead and wear your saree like a fashionista.
