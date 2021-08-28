Just In
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Has Vibrant Saree And Lehenga Goals For Fashion Inspiration
Shilpa Shetty Kundra exuded diva vibes with her traditional looks and she was styled by Sanjana Batra. We loved her ethnic outfits, which we felt were ideal for almost all formal and festive occasions. The actress wore a contemporary saree, colour-blocked saree, and a multi-hued floral lehenga. We have decoded her attire and looks for you for some major fashion goals.
Photographer Source: Frames Production Company
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Patterned Yellow Saree
Shilpa Shetty Kundra draped a modern saree that was tied impeccably and her saree came from the label, Qbik. It was a mustard-yellow saree that was meticulously patterned and teamed with a pyjami. The saree was also paired with an embellished belt, which added structure to her attire. Shilpa Shetty wore golden heels with her saree that went well with her saree look. She accessorised her look with heavy bangles, rings, and a neckpiece encrusted with gemstones. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup was light and the side-parted highlighted copper tresses completed her look.
Photographer Source: TEJAS NERURKAR
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Blue And Red Saree
A saree enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked gorgeous in her blue and red saree. Draped beautifully, her saree featured a fall that was red-toned and a palla that was accentuated by floral accents in red shade. She teamed her saree with a half-sleeved floral-patterned blouse. She upped her style quotient with a dazzling gemstone choker and complementing bracelet. Her jewellery was from Razwada and Anmol. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted copper tresses rounded out her avatar.
Photographer Source: Frames Production Company
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Green And Pink Lehenga
Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked amazing in her lehenga set that consisted of a pink blouse and high-waist skirt. The blouse was accentuated by yellow floral patterns and the skirt was enhanced by colourful chevron patterns and the floral accents in the shades of blue, pink, and yellow. She teamed her ensemble with a complementing nature-inspired dupatta. Her ensemble came from the label, Torani. She spruced up her look with red bangles and chic earrings. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a tiny pink bindi. The side-parted fringe bun was adorned with yellow, red, and green flowers.
So, which ensemble of Shilpa Shetty Kundra did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.