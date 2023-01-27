Deepika Padukone To Ali Bhatt, Ace The Art Of Bandhani Outfits Styling Like B-Town Beauties

Alia Bhatt Image: Instagram/Alia Bhatt The gorgeous new mommy of B-Town, Alia Bhatt flaunted a lovely red and green bandhani saree. The Bramhastra movie actress teamed the traditional print saree with a custom-tailored sleeveless green blouse that added a modern charm to her classic attire.Keeping the look minimal, Alia flaunted a simple bindi on her forehead and ditched the usual jewellery pieces like neckpieces or earrings. The gorgeous new mommy of B-Town, Alia Bhatt flaunted a lovely red and green bandhani saree. The Bramhastra movie actress teamed the traditional print saree with a custom-tailored sleeveless green blouse that added a modern charm to her classic attire.Keeping the look minimal, Alia flaunted a simple bindi on her forehead and ditched the usual jewellery pieces like neckpieces or earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor Image: Instagram/ Jhanvi Kapoor The Good Luck Jerry movie actress Janhvi Kapoor opted for a green-hued bandhani print saree. The golden border to the saree added a customized appeal to the bandhani saree. Ms Kapoor teamed the tie-dye print saree with a dark green velvet blouse which gave a lovely contrast to the six yards.

Janhvi gave the perfect occasional styling inspiration by wearing a stone studded choker to accentuate the traditional outfit. With minimal makeup and a messy plait hairdo, Janhvi looked like a vision!

Kangana Ranaut Image: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut The Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut gave the perfect boss lady vibe in a chic yellow bandhani print saree. Her eye-catchy mustard yellow saree and matching sleeveless blouse looked modern and contemporary. Perfect for any occasional and formal wear, Kangana's lightweight bandhani saree style is indeed top-notch.

Ms Ranaut opted for pearl-encrusted stud earrings and statement sunglasses as her curated jewellery options. Her makeup was minimal with bold crimson lips and a messy bun hairdo hinted at casual at its finest!

Shilpa Shetty Image: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty Is there anything that Shilpa Shetty can't pull off? Not really. She is a true style inspiration who always experiments with her style and ensures to promote it with her Insta looks. Shilpa opted for a lovely silk co-ord set including a balloon-sleeved top and flared skirt. The bandhani print ensemble looked edgy, flamboyant and oh-so-stylish! To accentuate the casual chic outfit, Shilpa flaunted minimal accessories that included hoop earrings and a statement ring.

Tamannaah Bhatia Image: Instagram/Tamannaah Bhatia Bandhani print is simply not limited to traditional outfits like saree. The beautiful Tamannaah Bhatia wore a lovely blue-hued Bandhani lehenga. Her designer indo-western outfit included a sleeveless corset top and hipster style frilled sharara pants with bandhani print. Tamannaah elevated the bohemian bandhani ensemble with oxidized jewellery pieces including chandelier earrings and bangle bracelets.