Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 Song: Shilpa Shetty Looks Ravishing In A Stylish Pre-Draped Red Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After a long time, Shilpa Shetty is all set to make a stellar comeback on screen with Priyadarshan's romantic-comedy film Hungama 2 and she's not coming alone! Along with her, she's also bringing back her iconic 90s song Chura Ke Dil Mera in an all-new version and that has increased the excitement among fans even more. Recently, the filmmakers dropped the song titled Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 on the internet and fans can't stop gushing over Shilpa Shetty's iconic dance moves and her look. Dressed in a pre-draped stylish red saree, the actress looked super ravishing. So, let us take a closer look at her attire from the song and decode it.

So, in the song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen sporting a pre-draped dark-red hued stylish saree, which was accentuated by intricate black patterns and accents. The border of her saree featured black feather detailing and she draped it in a super chic way. While the saree covered her one leg, the thigh-high side slit added to the bold quotient. The actress draped the pallu with minimal pleats and tucked it on her one shoulder. Just like her saree, her blouse was also fancy and modish. It was a matching crop top with one puff sleeve and silver dot shimmer-detailing all over. Shilpa Shetty completed her look with a pair of black and red heels and accessorised her look with a gold-toned handcuff and multiple rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she kept the base flawless. Her nose, cheekbones, jawline, and neck were contoured and highlighted by the highlighter. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, light eye shadow, and red lipstick, spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked spectacular.

We absolutely loved Shilpa Shetty's gorgeous look from the song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0. Not just us, but it was also her husband Raj Kundra, who couldn't stop praising his wife's beauty. As Shilpa shared the teaser of the song on Instagram, Raj Kundra commented, 'churaliye dil mera bus karo ab kitna churao gi? ❤️🔥'. And that's really an awww moment for us.

The song also features actor Meezaan Jaffrey. The other main stars in the film include Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal as Radheshyam Tiwari. Hungama 2 will premiere on 23 July 2021 on Disney + Hotstar.

So, what do you think about this look of Shilpa Shetty from the song? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Venus YouTube Channel