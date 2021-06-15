Shilpa Shetty Kundra And Shamita Shetty Look Gorgeous In Their Stunning Striped Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty were spotted in the city lately. The stylish siblings flaunted chic outfits with striped patterns. While Shilpa Shetty made a strong case for pantsuits, Shamita won us with her sleeveless dress. They looked gorgeous and we have decoded their outfits for some major fashion inspiration.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Striped Pantsuit

So, Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a striped pantsuit set. The diva wore a linen suit that featured a structured blazer and high-waist pants, which she teamed with a black top that went well with her outfit. Shilpa colour-blocked her ensemble with orange sandals. She also wore a white mask but posing for shutterbugs, she removed her mask and we could notice her makeup. Her makeup was marked by glossy matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The side-swept softly-curled highlighted tresses completed her look.

Shamita Shetty's Striped Dress

Shamita Shetty looked pretty in her orange dress that was sleeveless and tied on both ends. The dress was structured at the bodice and flared at hemline. While the straps were striped, the bodice of her dress was enhanced by floral accents, and the hemline was striped. The transparent-strapped sandals went well with her look. She also wore a white-hued mask and for the shutterbugs, she posed without the mask. The pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones upped her look. Shamita rounded out her look with a highlighted ponytail.

So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.