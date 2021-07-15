Just In
Hungama 2 Promotions: Shilpa Shetty Creates Magic With Highly Pigmented Purple Eye Makeup; Details Inside!
Currently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is on a slaying spree as she is promoting her upcoming film Hungama 2. After many years, we are seeing her showing off her sizzling promotional game and we can say she is leaving no stone unturned to impress everyone with her beauty. Recently, she popped up on our Instagram feed as she shared her latest promotional look. In the pictures, the stunning diva was seen creating magic with her highly pigmented purple eye makeup and we can't keep calm! So, take a look at her makeup and the step-by-step guide on how you can recreate it.
What you need
• Primer
• Foundation
• Concealer
• Setting powder
• Contour
• Pink blush
• Highlighter
• Highly pigmented purple eyeshadow
• Pink eye shadow
• Flat eye shadow brush
• Fluffy eye shadow brush
• Small flat eye shadow brush
• Black eye pencil
• Mascara
• Eyebrow pencil
• Pink lip liner
• Nude-pink lipstick
• Blush brush
• Beauty blender
• Contour brush
• Setting spray
Steps to follow
• Prime the T-zone of your face.
• Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.
• Apply the concealer all over your lids and under your eyes and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.
• Immediately set the concealer in place using the setting powder.
• Contour your cheekbones and nose, using a contour brush.
• Blush up the apple of your cheeks with a blush brush and pink blush palette.
• Moving to the eyes, take some pink eye shadow on the fluffy eye shadow brush and apply it all over the crease part. Take time blending it until you get the desired intensity.
• Now, dip the flat eye shadow brush in the purple eye shadow palette and apply it all over your lids.
• Keep the intensity loud on the lids and soft on the inner corner of your eyes.
• Now, using the small flat eye shadow brush, apply the same purple eye shadow on your lower lash line as well.
• Next, pick the black eye pencil and apply it properly on your lower and upper waterline.
• Apply multiple coats of mascara on your upper and lower eyelashes.
• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face - the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.
• Fill in your lips using a pink lip liner.
• Finish off the look by applying nude-pink lipstick.
• Pick a small flat brush and blend the lipstick on the inner post part of your lips.
• Set your make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.
So, what do you think about this makeup look of Shilpa Shetty? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Instagram