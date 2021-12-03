Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan And Other Actresses At Their Fashionable Best Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 took place in Mumbai on December 3 and it was a star-studded event, with actresses looking their fashionable best. While some were traditionally dressed, the others flaunted western ensembles. We have decoded some of the best looks from the award function.

Ananya Panday's Black Astronomical-Inspired Lehenga

Ananya Panday looked stunning in her black-hued nature-inspired lehenga that featured a cropped blouse and a flared skirt with astronomical-inspired accents in the shades of blue and golden. Her lehenga had a pocket and it was an edgy attire. She upped her look with a gemstone neckpiece that went well with her outfit. As for makeup, she spruced up her look with matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted highlighted wavy tresses completed her look.

Sunny Leone's White Metallic Gown

Styled by Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in her off-shouldered ivory metallic gown that was bodycon and designed by Rudraksh Dwivedi. She kept her jewellery look minimal with a delicate neckpiece and dainty bracelet. She carried an elegant clutch with her from Oceana Clutches by Rima & Rashi. The makeup was highlighted by wet touch with a glossy nude-toned lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and complementing eye makeup. The wet tresses completed her avatar. Sunny Leone not only gave us a fashion but also a beauty goal.

Mrunal Thakur's Blue And Ivory Floral Saree

Mrunal Thakur looked elegant in her saree that was designed by Sheefa Gilani. Her saree was designed by Manish Malhotra and it was an ivory saree with embroidered floral accents that was draped impeccably. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless blue blouse that went well with her saree. She carried an embellished potli bag with her that came from SG By Sonia Gulrajani. The embellished neckpiece and a complementing ring came from Parekh Ornaments. The makeup was highlighted by nude-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted long sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Adah Sharma's Yellow And Gold Silk Saree

Styled by Juhi Ali, this yellow and gold silk saree of Adah Sharma had our attention. The saree was impeccably pleated and exquisitely draped with a gold waistband that kept the saree intact. Her gorgeous saree came from Karagiri and she paired it with a sleeveless red patterned blouse that went well with her saree. She accessorised her look with a maangtikka and gold bangles. The makeup was highlighted by dewy touches and the braided hairdo rounded out her look.

Sai Tamhankar's Lavender Floral Saree

Sai Tamhankar looked amazing in her floral saree that came from RARStudio - Ritesh Aniket Rishav. It was a stunning saree with a pastel base and red and pink floral accents. The saree featured a colourful striped border and she teamed it with a complementing blouse with subtle embellished tones. She was styled by Neha Chaudhary. The dainty danglers from MetalM upped her look and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and dark kohl. The impeccable bun completed her look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Icy Blue Gown

Shilpa Shetty Kundra left us speechless with her icy-blue gown and it was a flowy gown with a translucent train. The halter gown featured a cinched bodice with embellished detailing and Shilpa Shetty kept her look minimal with a pair of dainty studs and bracelets. The makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted soft wavy tresses completed her avatar.

Sara Ali Khan's Nature-Inspired Lehenga

Sara Ali Khan looked pretty as ever in her nature-inspired lehenga set that was adorned with colourful patterns focusing on lotus flower. She teamed her eye-catching lehenga with a complementing dupatta that was adorned with floral accents. Sara spruced up her look with delicate earrings that featured gemstones and the makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl. The middle-parted long wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.