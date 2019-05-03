Shilpa Shetty Kundra Proves That Red Hot Pantsuits Can Never Go Out Of Trend Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a red-hot pantsuit for an event recently. She looked super stylish and totally exuded boss lady vibes. With this ensemble of hers, she ditched the usual traditional wears and gave us a refreshing ensemble. Owing to the vibrant hue, this attire of hers was perfect for formal events.

So, Shilpa's ensemble came from Marmar Halim, which was structured and quarter-sleeved. The bodice of her ensemble featured an overlapping detail and she teamed it with straight-fit pants. The attire also came with a black belt that added a structure to her ensemble. Shilpa paired her ensemble with quirky Louboutin pumps, which notched up her look.

She accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece, which came from Luxury Jewelry by Bansri Mehta and the chic ring came from Misho. The makeup was highlighted by a deep pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The contoured cheekbones enhanced her look and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Shilpa's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.