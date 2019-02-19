Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shows Us How To Be More Stylish For A Festive Occasion Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A sari connoisseur, Shilpa Shetty Kundra boasts a stunning collection of fusion saris. The actress is often seen in contemporary saris and this time too, Shilpa stepped out in a stunning sari. Shilpa wore a gorgeous sari that was enhanced by rich fabric and meticulous details. Her sari was designed by designer Sonam Luthria and she looked classy as ever.

So, Shilpa wore an off-shouldered dhoti sari that came alive with a cross-bodied pleated pallu tucked impeccably inside the embellished belt. It was a radiant yellow-hued sari that was gracefully draped and adorned with vibrant floral patterns and tassel edges, which accentuated her sari. Well, her sari seemed like perfect festive wear and she paired it with silver pencil heels from Truffle Collection.

Shilpa accessorised her look with statement oxidised jewellery, which came from Sangeeta Boochra's eponymous label, Minerali, and Aquamarine. The makeup was highlighted by nude tones and marked by a deep maroon lip shade and heavy kohl. The side-swept ponytail rounded out her ethnic look. So, what do you think about Shilpa Shetty's sari and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.