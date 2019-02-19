TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- How The Phone Calls And Explosives Clearly Link Pulwama Attack To Pakistan
-
- Mahindra XUV300 Electric S210 Promises A Range Of 400km — Details Out!
- IPL 2019 Schedule — Chennai Super Kings Take On Royal Challengers Bangalore In Season Opener On March 23rd
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ Tipped To Launch In Ceramic Black: Price And Specs
- Here's Portal To Apply For Education Loan At Multiple Banks
- Indian Fests In March — A 2019 Must-Visit Checklist
- Madhu Chopra Reacts To Priyanka's 'Baby Bump' Photos!
- Kangana Ranaut Convinces Us To Make Sari An Everyday Wear With This Humble Sari
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shows Us How To Be More Stylish For A Festive Occasion
A sari connoisseur, Shilpa Shetty Kundra boasts a stunning collection of fusion saris. The actress is often seen in contemporary saris and this time too, Shilpa stepped out in a stunning sari. Shilpa wore a gorgeous sari that was enhanced by rich fabric and meticulous details. Her sari was designed by designer Sonam Luthria and she looked classy as ever.
So, Shilpa wore an off-shouldered dhoti sari that came alive with a cross-bodied pleated pallu tucked impeccably inside the embellished belt. It was a radiant yellow-hued sari that was gracefully draped and adorned with vibrant floral patterns and tassel edges, which accentuated her sari. Well, her sari seemed like perfect festive wear and she paired it with silver pencil heels from Truffle Collection.
Shilpa accessorised her look with statement oxidised jewellery, which came from Sangeeta Boochra's eponymous label, Minerali, and Aquamarine. The makeup was highlighted by nude tones and marked by a deep maroon lip shade and heavy kohl. The side-swept ponytail rounded out her ethnic look. So, what do you think about Shilpa Shetty's sari and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.