Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Metallic Number Can Make You Look Fab And Glam In An Instant

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is very glamorous and gorgeous. About last night, she proved that to us yet again with her shiny metallic number that came from the fashion label, Sézane. It was a resplendent number, perfect as party wear. The actress wore it for the SBI card launch event, which took place in Delhi. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, the fashion diva sported an outfit that was a cross between flowy and structured. It was enhanced by bishop sleeves and slightly asymmetrical hemline. The bodice of her ensemble was slightly flowy and the skirt was sharply pleated with sheer hem. Her attire of the night was dipped in a metallic shade of golden. It was a gorgeous outfit and she paired it with black-hued pencil heels, which contrasted her dress.

Shilpa notched up her style statement with a metallic box clutch that went well with her number. The jewellery included intricate earrings and chic rings. Her jewellery came from the label, Valliyan by Nitya Arora. The makeup was highlighted by a touch of bronzer and marked by a muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her sizzling avatar. So, what do you think about Shilpa Shetty Kundra's attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.