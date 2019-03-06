Woah! Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Latest Sari Is Adorned With Pearl Weaves Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a sari enthusiast and there is no beating her when it comes to draping contemporary saris. The actress and a reality show judge, Shilpa's latest sari was an eye-opening number. It was a Shivan & Narresh number and Shilpa pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb. Her sari was a masterpiece and backed the maximalism in fashion.

Shilpa's sari came from the latest 'Patu' collection of the designer duo. Her sari was about amazing colour block and seemed surreal. It consisted of a black blouse, which was contrasted by a red-hued drape. Her Iconorosh sari came with pearl wave skein and slate bustier. It was a jeweled delight and her drape brought alive the rustic art forms. Shilpa's sari was truly remarkable.

Since, her sari was elaborate, Shilpa kept her look minimal. She wore light accessories, which included a chic ring from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and delicate studs from Isharya. Her makeup was highlighted by a smoky kohl and a deep pink lip shade. The side-parted impeccable tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Shilpa's sari and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.