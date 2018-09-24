Shilpa Shetty Turn Heads In Melbourne With A Ruffled Deck Chair Sari

Shilpa Shetty has mastered the art of always slaying it in a sari. Her sari fashion is evolved and she seems to have an eclectic mix of saris in her wardrobe. Sometimes structural and other times surreal, her saris always have a story and eye-catching features. So, recently, she turned heads in Melbourne, as she attended an event in a flowy sari.
Her sari was by Arpita Mehta and it was an absolutely delightful number. It was a ruffled number and was accentuated by nuanced details. It was a deck chair sari, with black-hued stripes and subtle pastel shades too enhanced her outfit.
Shilpa's sari had a whiff of retro touch and was draped in a classic Nivi style. The pallu was also highlighted by a ruffled border, which gave the sari a dramatic touch. She teamed her sari with a black-hued blouse, which was adorned with meticulous embellishments and intricate work. Her blouse reflected the modern design sensibilities and colour-blocked her sari.
She accessorised her look with elaborate oxidised bangles and earrings, which came from Curio Cottage. Her statement ring was by Amrapali jewels. Her makeup was nude and marked by subtle kohl and lip shade. Her wavy tresses cascaded gently on her back and that completed her look.
Shilpa Shetty looked oh so stunning. We surely can't get enough of her.
