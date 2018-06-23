Shilpa Shetty’s Dramatic Green Sari Is Making Us Go Green With Envy

Shilpa Shetty's style sense is so unique and awesome that it is hard to keep our eyes off her. The diva's fashion game is always on point and she has hardly had any fashion failure. Shilpa keeps on inspiring us with her fashion statements. Be it traditional attire or a western outfit, Shilpa for sure looks sexy as hell and makes us go gaga all over her.

Her latest number was a metallic green coloured Amit Aggarwal sari that had us going green with envy, quite literally. She donned this impressive sari for the India Inc. UK India Awards 2018 event, where she was honoured with the Global Icon of the Year Award.

And her traditional attire for the occasion certainly became the talk of the town. Dipped in beautiful shades of green, her monochromatic green sari was dramatic and somewhat surreal. She definitely redefined the sexiness quotient and gave us sari goals. Whilst the pleats area of her sari was coloured dark green, her pallu was structural and contrasted her dark green with the lighter shade of the same hue. We were totally bowled over by the intricately done leaf patterns on the pallu of her sari.

Shilpa's blouse was also quite amazing. It was sleeveless, had a shimmery accent, and perfectly complemented her sari. Well, that stunning attire of hers clearly accentuated her slender frame.

She wore a beautiful ring, bangles, and statement Amrapali earrings to round off her drop-dead gorgeous avatar. Her makeup was fresh and natural and her side-swept brown tresses were spot on.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was dressed to perfection and made the country feel proud yet again.