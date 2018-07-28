India Couture Week 2018: Shilpa Shetty’s Futuristic Sari-Gown Is Enviable And A Sculptural Delight

It was Amit Aggarwal's debut show at India Couture Week 2018 and he had none other than the very svelte Shilpa Shetty gracing the ramp for him. Draped in a sari-inspired gown, Shilpa's look was futuristic and she looked every inch fierce as she set the ramp ablaze and stunned everyone.

The collection was titled, 'Crystalis' and the ensembles were sculptural and featured metallic touches. Shilpa's particular attire was a symphony between symmetry and asymmetry. It was a metallic outfit that had a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline, shimmering beads, and geometric embellishments. It was dipped in the smoky purple shade and the neckline had sharp sartorial cuts.

The proportions were close to perfection in Shilpa's ensemble and the pallu of hers was pleated and very structural. Her pallu was given this sculpture with the help of a molten polymer and moulded metallic tape drape. The sari-like drape on her attire featured a deep slit on the front. It was sculptural but with a lot of fluidity and completed with intricate embroidery.

To accentuate her look, she wore a studded earcuff from Outhouse Jewellery, a couple of complementing rings, and metallic heels by Nidhi Bhandari.

As for the makeup, Shilpa opted for a purple eyeshadow and pink-hued lip shade. Her hairstyle was side-swept and sleek and truly notched up her futuristic avatar.

Well, we were blown away by Shilpa's attire and she can never fail to amaze us.